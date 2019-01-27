Share:

MULTAN: The Punjab government has released funds to acquire land for model cattle market in the city. The market would be established on 43-acre land at Mouza Jaswant Singh area. The meeting of cattle market board of directors, led by Commissioner Multan Imran Sikandar Baloch, was held here on Saturday. The department concerned had estimated Rs 218.7 million for cattle market land acquisition. The commissioner also directed the deputy commissioners to remove illegal shops and encroachments from outside cattle markets in their districts. The commissioner was briefed that 44 sheds would be constructed for cattle at the new market.– APP