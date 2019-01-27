Share:

Gilgit-Baltistan is still in the grip of cold and minimum temperature is below freezing point.

In Skardu, the minimum temperature dropped today to minus sixteen degree centigrade.

Temperature of other areas include Astore minus thirteen, Gupis minus ten, Hunza minus nine and Gilgit minus two degree centigrade.

Meanwhile, two scheduled flights of National Airline were operated between Islamabad and Gilgit.