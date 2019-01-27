Share:

Lebanon-based military group Hezbollah does not rule out that it, Iran, and Syria could retaliate against Israel if it conducts another airstrike on Syria, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said.

"There's a possibility that we will make a decision on various responsive measures over Israeli aggression, since what happened the last time [in Syria] was very dangerous," Nasrallah told Lebanese Al Mayadeen broadcaster late on Saturday.

He specified that Hezbollah, Iran, and Syria — the members of the anti-Israeli alliance Axis of Resistance — could respond to Tel Aviv's aggression, emphasizing that their capabilities should not be underestimated.

Earlier in the week, Israel delivered three airstrikes on reported Iranian targets in Syria. At least four Syrian servicemen were killed and another six were wounded in the airstrikes.

Hezbollah has been supporting the Syrian government in its fight against terrorist groups since 2012 upon Damascus' request. Nasrallah has repeatedly emphasized that Hezbollah troops were ready to leave Syria immediately after the Syrian government asked them to do so.