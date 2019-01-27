Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Saturday fixed January 28, a date to hear former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s bail plea on basis of medical grounds in Al-Azizia Stell Mills case.

A divisional bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani would hear the petition on Monday seeking suspension of Nawaz’s imprisonment sentence.

The former prime minister had filed another bail petition on Saturday through his legal counsel Khawaja Haris before the IHC seeking suspension of his punishment on medical grounds. The petitioner also attached his medical reports with the plea.

The petitioner had stated that he had suffered from cardiac problems and he had undergone three surgeries.

The petition further read that Nawaz Sharif had already filed an appeal with the IHC challenging the trial court decision in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. He prayed the bench to suspend his imprisonment sentence till final judgment on his appeal.

The petitioner had nominated National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Accountability Court (AC) and Superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore as respondents in his plea.

It may be mentioned here that the IHC had earlier fixed February 18, to hear Nawaz’s appeals seeking suspension of his punishment and challenging the accountability court order in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.