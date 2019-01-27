Share:

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani in reaction to Prime Minister select Imran Khan's distortion of history during his speech in Mianwali, has said that the PM is not aware of the history.

While it is true that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a member of Ayub Khan's cabinet, it does not change the fact that he tried to change the system as there was no constitution, democracy or Parliament at the time, he said.

Saeed Ghani stated that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has made great contributions for the restoration of democracy in Pakistan.

Moreover, PPP is the legacy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto while the legacy PM select has inherited is tainted by the proven corruption allegation against his father which was dealt with in the government of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he said. Instead of speaking out of spite PM select should focus on the issues that the country is facing, he concluded.