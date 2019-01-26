Share:

SIALKOT-Kashmiri people residing in Sialkot region observed Black Day on the eve of Youm-e-Jamhoor of India and Indian army’s illegal and brutal occupation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesting Kashmiri people wore black armbands and held protest meetings.

Addressing the peaceful indoor meetings during the light rainy weather at Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and surrounding areas, the local Kashmiri leaders including Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar (Convener Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement) said the sacrifices of the thousands of the innocent Kashmiri martyrs would become fruitful, as the sun of freedom of the Held valley from Indian yoke will rise soon.

He said that the Kashmiri people in Pakistan were united for the Kashmir Cause, saying that the India had unleashed worst brutalities to continue its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the Kashmiri reject India’s illegal occupation of their motherland. He said that the Kashmiri people had appealed the UNO to implement its resolutions on Kashmir to mitigate the sufferings of the innocent Kashmiris there.

He said that the peace could never be promoted in South Asia without solving the prolonged delayed burning issue of Held Kashmir. He termed Kashmir a key to peace. He urged the Pakistan government to adopt a solid policy regarding the Kashmir dispute with India. He strongly criticized the imposition of curfew in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, terming it a larger scale violation of human rights by the occupant Indian Army.

Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar added the sacrifices of the hundreds of the thousands of the Kashmiri people would soon become fruitful in shape of freedom of Kashmir from Indian yoke, as the Kashmir Issue has reached near its peaceful amicable solution as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He said that the sun of freedom of Kashmir will rise soon.

He revealed that the freedom was the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact. He urged the world community to use its complete influence to globally pressurize India for halting the larger scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army in the Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the local Kashmiri people expressed complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and said that the early peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute has now become vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the Indo-Pak Sub Continent, as this prolonged delayed Kashmir dispute has already become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours.

They also expressed grave concern over the larger scale rising human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army in the Held Valley. They said that these nasty practices were enough to shake the conscience of the international community.