MUZAFFARGARH-The first-ever International Day of Education was celebrated to highlight and raise the role of education for peace and development.

The United Nations General Assembly last year proclaimed the day to be celebrated on January 24. On the day, the Unesco called on countries to increase political commitment to education as a force for inclusion driving the achievement of all the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In this connection, Dar-e-Arqam School organised a ceremony to mark the first-ever day. On the occasion, speakers emphasised on the UN SDGs - ensure quality education for all; focusing on three major tiers i.e - opportunities - challenges - solutions around the globe, Pakistan and especially in Muzaffargarh. Besides the school management, a large number of parents, officers and notables attended the ceremony. The speakers underscored the role government, civil society, school management and teachers towards provision of quality education.

The Dar-e-Arqam Schools Muzaffargarh director informed that the school system’s special focus on quality education has made it one of the leading schools system in the country.