ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Police cricket team thumped Huawei Cricket Club by 7 wickets in a friendly cricket match played here at Police headquarters ground on Saturday. Put into bat first, Huawei Club were bundled out for 129 runs in the 23rd over. Only Yasin could provide some resistance and scored fighting 29 runs while no other batsmen could cross double figures. Police skipper Ayub Awan was wrecker-in-chief as he grabbed 2-12 while Atif Hussain and Zargham got two wickets apiece. In reply, Police team reached home in the 18th over, losing just 3 wickets. Hamid Ali once again provided the main stay to Police batting with gutsy 51, hitting 4 fours and 2 sixes while Shehryar hit 32. IG Islamabad congratulated Police cricket team and promised to provide more facilities to them.–Staff Reporter