ISLAMABAD - Majority of Pakistanis have favourable opinion of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s overall performance after his first five months in power, a poll conducted by Gallup Pakistan and Gilani Foundation revealed.

According to a Gilani Research Foundation survey carried out by Gallup and Gilani Pakistan, men and women from across the four provinces was asked: What is your opinion on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s overall performance up until now after his winning the 2018 elections.

In response, as many as 13 percent termed his performance very good while 38 percent termed good while less number of people were unsatisfied from the performance of Imran Khan.

Urban respondents were found to be significantly more upbeat about the Prime Minister. From among urban respondents, about 15 percent opined that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s performance has been very good up until now, while 44 percent termed it good.

On the other hand, from among rural respondents, about 12 percent termed the PM’s performance very good and 35 percent opined it was good.

About 15 percent under-30 age group people termed Imran Khan’s performance most highly while about 40 percent termed it good.

Among the 30 to 50 age group, 14 percent termed prime minister’s performance very good while 37 percent indicated good. Among the 50+ age group three percent termed Imran Khan’s performance very good while 40 percent termed it good.

Monitoring Desk adds: As part of the survey, a representative sample of 1,141 people was asked, “What is your opinion on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s overall performance up until now, i.e., since his winning the 2018 elections?”

Meanwhile, 26 percent people had a “bad” opinion of the PM’s performance, whereas 20 percent had a “very bad” view. Three percent did not know or did not wish to respond.

Meanwhile, from among rural respondents, only 12 percent said that the prime minister’s performance had been very good, 35 percent said that it had been good, 27 percent opined that it had been bad, 22 percent said that it had been very bad, while four percent did not know or did not wish to respond.

The age-wise breakdown found that PM Khan enjoys a better approval rating among millennials, with 65 percent of the respondents under the age of 30 holding a favourable opinion of him.

However, the prime minister’s popularity takes a massive hit in the 50-plus age bracket, with a combined 51 percent of them believing that his performance has been either “bad” or “very bad”.

The prime minister’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had received 16.85 million (almost 32 percent) of the total 53 million votes cast in the 2018 general elections.