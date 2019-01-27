Share:

Rawalpindi - A 28-year-old man was gunned down by robbers when he tried to catch one of the robbers committing theft in a house at Safeer Village, within limits of Police Station (PS) Jatli, on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Nawaz, whose dead body was moved to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy. Police registered a murder case against the unknown robbers and launched investigation, sources said.

According to the sources, a gang of armed robbers stormed into a house of cousin of Muhammad Nawaz at Safeer Village and started looting the inmates. Upon receiving the information, sources said, Nawaz rushed to the house and managed to catch a robber. However, the other robber opened the firing on him in a bid to obtain the release of his accomplice, they said. In result, Nawaz sustained a fatal bullet injury and died on the spot. The robbers managed to escape the scene, sources said.

A team of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of PS Jatli headed by Sub Inspector (SI) Latif reached at the crime scene and collected the evidences and recorded statements of eyewitnesses. The police took the dead body into custody and shifted it to DHQ for post-mortem. Talking to media, SI Latif said police have launched a manhunt for fleeing robbers and would arrest them soon.

On the other hand, Cantt police have failed in tracing a gang of three dacoits involved in burgling two shops in Saddar, sources said. A gang of three armed robbers walked in multi choice shoes located on Bank Road on December 28 and made the entire staff hostage on gunpoint.

Later on, the dacoits collected Rs 300,000 and fled in a car. The same gang of dacoits targeted KFC in the night of December 29 and looted Rs 700,000 on gunpoint.

Cantt police have registered cases against the robbers but could not get any clue about the dacoits so far. Cantt Circle ASP was not available for his comments.