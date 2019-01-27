Share:

Rawalpindi - The Model Customs Collectorate Islamabad (MCCI) has set a huge quantity of narcotics on fire at Dry Port on Saturday.

The drugs burnt by MCCI included banned and expired medicines, 11.8 kg heroin, 49 beer tins and 5,619 bottles of liquor.

The drugs burning event was organised to commemorate International Customs Day. On the occasion, Chief Collector of Customs (North) Wasif Ali Memon was the chief guest while MCCI Collector Seema Raza Bukhari, senior serving and retired officers of Customs, officers of other departments and law enforcement agencies and a large number of traders also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Collector Wasif Ali Memon said that it gave him immense pleasure that Pakistan Customs this year was better equipped than ever to deal with challenges to achieve the targets of safe and smooth border movement of goods, people and means of transport thus enabling a reduction of unfair competition in local communities and opening up challenges for the marginalised communities to get easy access to new markets. He said with increased automation and data analysis now customs could adopt a more targeted approach towards enforcement and border security without compromising trade facilitation. He also emphasised on more professional approach in line with international best practices for more positive contribution by custom officers and officials.

MCCI Collector Seema Raza Bukhari, speaking on the occasion, underlined the importance of customs performance facilitation of legitimate trade and the effective controls of borders through enforcement of regulatory framework. She said importance of trade facilitation for enhancing regional connectivity and trade; Pakistan poised to become a future trading hub in the region. She also highlighted different programmes initiated by Pakistan Customs like Winpak (Window Pakistan) which would turn the concept of smart borders into a reality. She said that it was the duty of customs officers and officials to support the WCO initiatives to reduce the cost of doing business for trade on one hand and increase security of supply chain on the other hand in order to bring about improvement in our governance, economy, and national development.

At the end, the chief guest presented best import award to Ajmal Khan of King Star while best custom agent award to Salman Khan.