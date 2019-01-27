Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PTI government may leave its coalition partners - MQM-P and PML-Q - unhappy over the allocation of chairmanship of the standing committees of National Assembly.

Both the allied partners, MQM-P and PML-Q, may not get chairmanship of more than one standing committee of the any important ministry, background discussion with lawmakers from the treasury benches told The Nation.

The notification of standing committees of National Assembly is likely to be issued in the coming week. The government side so far could notify one ministry (Law and Justice) in the six months of its tenure.

Sources said Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) is expecting to grab the chairmanships for the standing committees of the Ministry of Communication and Ministry of Information Technology (IT). The PML-Q wants to chair the standing committee for the Ministry of Industries and Production and Ministry of Housing and Works.

The government side, sources said, might not be able to entertain both the coalition partners as it has also to accommodate another allied partner BNP(Mengal) to chair the standing committee of at least one ministry.

The sources said that the opposition parties have still not shared names with the National Assembly Secretariat for the formation of standing committees.

PML-N, sources said, will try to accommodate both Saad Rafique and Shehbaz Sharif in maximum standing committees so that their production orders could be issued to attend the committees.

Both the PML-N’s lawmakers are currently in the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and attending the proceedings of the National Assembly on production orders.

When contacted, MQM-P lawmaker Amin Ul Haq said that they would get chairmanship of one ministry and one parliamentary secretary from his party.

Earlier, the government and opposition in order to break the deadlock over the formation of the standing committees of National Assembly had held series of meetings.

The legislative business due to non-formation of standing committees remained pending, as the bill introduced in the house could not be discussed at relevant forum.

According to the rules, members of the committees are to be elected by the National Assembly within 30 days after election of Leader of the House (Prime Minister). The election for Leader of the House was held on August 17, so deadline of 30 days provided in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business expired on August 18.

The deadline, according to rules and procedures and conduct of the business in the House, has also been expired last year (September 18, 2018).