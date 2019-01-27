Share:

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) candidate Syed Hashim Raza won PS-94 Korangi, Karachi seat from Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Ashraf Jabbar with huge margin in by-election held on Sunday.

According to the unofficial results, MQM-P’s Hashim Raza secured 21.537 votes while his competitor Jabbar managed to grab 8,970.

The polling for the by-election in Karachi’s Landhi and Korangi areas ended at 5pm.

The seat had fallen vacant after the death of MQM-Pakistan MPA Muhammad Wajahat.

The number of total registered voters in the constituency is around 246,449, out of which 136,808 are male voters, while 109,641 are female voters.