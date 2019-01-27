Share:

Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday said that there is no danger to government in Punjab.

Talking to media in Lahore on Sunday, he said that they have a very good working relationship with Punjab Assembly Speaker and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The senior minister said that police reforms is part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s agenda and the government will introduce these reforms at all cost. A committee had been formed in this regard, he said. Pakistan will progress in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Khan said and added the PTI government will make Punjab an exemplary province.

The PTI leader went on to say that Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar is a good man and we all are part of his team. “We are with Imran Khan to bring change in the country and not for the positions,” he added.