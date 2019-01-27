Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that the Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf led federal government will complete its five-year term in power if it plays its constitutional role.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said he saw Pakistan drowning in the presence of the PTI government. “No one is happy with ministers’ behavior and the government.”

Shah said Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and other ministers were doing anything but their job, adding that they were busy criticising opponents. “The PTI has no grasp of the Constitution.”

Earlier, on Jan 17, former president Asif Ali Zardari claimed that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan would not complete his five years’ tenure.

“Listen everyone in Pakistan! Imran Khan would not complete his term,” said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman while addressing a public meeting in Badin district on the death anniversary of a peasant leader Fazil Raho.

“You should learn to govern if you have accidentally become a prime minister,” he added. “Learn how to run a country.”

Zardari also said the people of every province refused to accept the election results and warned that the government should not push his party against the wall because people will get out of his hands. “Do you think the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have accepted the election results. The people of all provinces including Punjab don’t accept your election.”