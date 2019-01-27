Share:

ISLAMABAD - The non-availability of required teaching staff in the child protection and welfare centre in the federal capital for students of slum area is creating hurdles in their training aiming at making them self sufficient. Talking to this agency, an official said that although having all technical machinery for different vocational courses, there is no proper instructor to provide them training through utilizing machinery.

Maria, a student said that their training were affected due to the non-availability of required teaching staff, adding that only one posted at the centre for 20 students. She demanded immediate posting of teachers in their welfare centre. To a question, the official said it is difficult for her to take responsibility to manage both supervisor and instructor, adding that they have taken up this matter with the Ministry of Human Rights.

The post for instructor was not created since the institute was operational, the official added.