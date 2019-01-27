Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media lftikhar Durrani Saturday said leaders of the opposition parties were making a hue and cry in the National Assembly over non-issues and trying to escape from accountability.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were not serious to talk about the public issues in parliament, rather they were trying to pressurise the government to stop investigation of corruption cases against their leaders.

The leaders of both the parties, he said, were trying to escape from accountability by using derogatory language in the parliament, however, the PTI government would not succumb to such tactics and cases against the corrupt would be pursued till their logical end.

He said the government was taking all steps to put the looters behind the bars. No one would be allowed to escape, he added.

Durrani suggested that the political parties should come forward and support the government in legislation process so that effective work could be done for the betterment of people.

He said the country was moving forward on the path of progress and prosperity and in coming few months a huge foreign investment would have been made in the country, which would help to boost the national economy, besides bring revolutionary development in every sector.

lftikhar Durrani said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was ready to amend the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law in consultation with other political parties to make it the institution more powerful to deal with the menace of corruption strongly.

Responding to a question about accountability, he said other than Prime Minister Imran Khan there was not a single leader or head of political party who had given the detail of their properties.

Opp should talk on issues in parliament: Naeem

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq Saturday urged the opposition to talk on issues in the parliament instead of using unparliamentary language against opponents.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif had used derogatory language against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly, he said talking to a private news channel.

He strongly condemned the attitude the opposition leader had adopted during the speech of Minister for Finance Asad Umar in the National Assembly. It was decided in the meeting of House Business Committee before the NA session that Shehbaz Sharif would speak on the Sahiwal incident followed by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and then the finance minister would present the Finance Supplementary Bill 2019, but the opposition violated that agreement and created rumpus in the assembly, he added.

Naeem-ul-Haq said the prime minister acceded to the appointment of Shehbaz Sharif as Public Accounts Committee’s chairman to run the parliament smoothly.