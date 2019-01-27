Share:

DI KHAN - Pakistan Army team defeated Media XI in a friendly cricket match played here at Qila Iqbal Garh cricket ground on Saturday.

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Muhammad Javaid Marwat, graced the occasion as chief guest while Station Commander, Brigadier Rao Imran, officer and media persons were also present on the occasion.

The commissioner said that promotion of healthy activities is necessary to change the mindset of young generation, adding that there is a need to launch a joint struggle against spread of unfruitful intentions among youth.

The station commander said that aim of the event was to promote healthy activities and to highlight benefits of sports. He said that such events would also be arranged in future.