LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake an important visit to the city on Sunday (today).

During his visit to the provincial metropolis, the prime minister will meet the legal heirs of the Sahiwal tragedy wherein four persons had lost their lives at the hands of personnel of counter terror department last week. The prime minister will also meet Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and other officials relevant to matter to receive from them update of the investigation and the action taken.

The prime minister will also preside over Punjab Cabinet meeting which is also likely to give approval to various bills for legislation in addition to taking decisions on law and order situation and other administrative matters, said sources. The prime minister will also get briefing on the performance of public service departments.

During the visit Imran Khan is also scheduled to meet Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar. During the meeting both the functionaries are likely to discuss development projects, particularly provision of clean water and health in Punjab in addition to matters relating to the PML-Q, the coalition partner of the PTI government, sources added.

Imran Khan will also meet the PML-Q leadership during the visit during which steps and measures will be discussed to consolidate their partnership and create better understanding for the sake of addressing the masses problems. Sources said in the background of recent media reports of rifts between the coalition partners, the PM meeting with the PML-Q leaders is very significant.

According to reports, the Chaudhrys of Gujrat have expressed their displeasure over the interference of the PTI men in the constituencies which were won by their party candidates. A PML-Q minister had also forwarded his resignation expressing his resentment on this count. Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar also had meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly and PML-Q Punjab President Ch Pervez Elahi obviously to address the reservations but the PML-Q leadership wanted to see Prime Minister Imran Khan.