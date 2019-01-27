Share:

The polling for the by-election on Sindh Assembly's constituency PS-94 Karachi is underway.

According to the Provincial Election Commission, the polling process, which started at 0800 am will continue till 05:00 pm without any break.

The seat had fallen vacant after the death of MQM Pakistan MPA, Muhammad Wajahat.

The number of total registered voters in the constituency is 246 thousand 449, out of which 136 thousand 808 are male voters while 109 thousand 641 are female voters.

A total of 16 candidates are in the run including Muhammad Ashraf Jabbar of PTI, Syed Hashim Raza of MQM Pakistan, Javed Sheikh of PPP, Muhammad Irfan Waheed of Pak Sarzameen Party and Muhammad Aslam Pervez Abbasi of MMA.

The Sindh government has made elaborate security arrangements to conduct the polling in a peaceful and transparent manner.