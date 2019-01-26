Share:

Nasirabad is a small town near Mandh. Unfortunately, it has faced a dearth of facilities for a long time. Throughout the year, electricity is absent in Nasirabad as the inhabitants suffer through extreme temperatures. Lack of education for children in the town remains the major problem, resulting in them indulging in a lot of damaging activities like drug addiction and robbery. The schools lack teachers and numerous other resources, which is a huge loss for the very talented children of Nasirabad. Lastly, there isn’t one hospital facility present in the town. Therefore, it is my humble request to the higher authorities to provide essential support and facilities to such poor areas to bring out their potential in Pakistan.

SHAMSAL MANZOOR,

Kalatuk, January 13.