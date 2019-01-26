Share:

The unbridled population growth at international and national level has proved to be the cause of much needed concern for those countries, which in general lack will and in particular policy to check unbridled population growth as in Pakistan: a case in point.

United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs has projected, population of the world, which at present is 7. 53 billion is to increase by slightly more than one billion over next 13 years, reaching 8.6 billion in 2030, to increase further to 9.8 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion by 2100, causing more mass-migration, diseases, turning mega cities into crowded slums, violence, extremism, terrorism, adding stress on food, energy and water, which are already on the verge of decline.

Similarly, Pakistan is no exception, when it comes to unchecked population growth, reaching 207.8 million as per 2017 census, with 2.4 per cent growth rate and 3.8 fertility rate, more than any regional country as of India, Bangladesh or Srilanka. If Pakistan continues with current population rate, its population is bound to reach 45 crore in the next 30 years.

Pakistan as a country has huge bulge of the young population, out of 207 million people, 132 million people are under 25 years age, making Pakistan, the fifth largest country in the world, in terms of young population. Whereas, it is unfortunate that 32 per cent young people in Pakistan are illiterate, making them including others unproductive force, who are more prone to violence and extremism with little to lose. Ultimately, experiencing despair, which is deep-seated.

By observing the magnitude of the gravity, all measures need to be placed to counter the population outburst that will hinder Pakistan badly.

AAMIR KHAN WAGAN,

Larkana, January 9.