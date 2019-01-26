Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Industries, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Saturday co-chaired a meeting at the Punjab Board of Investment (PBIT) to review measures and proposals for promotion of investment and ease of doing business. On this occasion, Mian Aslam Iqbal said promotion of investment and bringing new businesses in Punjab was the government's top priority and every possible step would be taken in this regard. One-window operation facility was being started to remove hurdles in investment process, he said and added that changing in unnecessary and outdated rules was need of the hour and the government would make these according to present era requirements. He mentioned that a system would be evolved in consultation with stakeholders to remove hurdles in investment process. Hashim Jawan Bakht was of the view that poverty and unemployment could be reduced through promotion of investment that ensured new job opportunities.

Punjab Chief Minister's Advisor, Fazeel Asif, departmental secretaries of Industries, Law and Irrigation, Lahore Division Commissioner, PBIT Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Additional Secretary Finance and other officers concerned attended the meeting.