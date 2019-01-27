Share:

MELBOURNE - First-time combination Barbora Krejcikova and Rajeev Ram defeated local favourites Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith 7-6(3) 6-1 to win the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open on Saturday.

After edging a tight opening set, the experienced Ram and Krejcikova broke early in the second set and held firm to clinch the contest and deny their unseeded rivals. It was the first taste of Grand Slam success for American Ram while Krejcikova, who won two women’s doubles majors with fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova last year, claimed her first mixed doubles Slam trophy.

It was the first tournament together for each team, the winners as the No.3 seeds and the Australians needing a wildcard to even get into the draw. While Krejcikova, the No 1-ranked doubles player, shared the 2018 French Open and Wimbledon women’s doubles titles with compatriot Katerina Siniakova. Ram’s only previous Grand Slam final appearance was runner-up finish in the 2016 US Open mixed with fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe.