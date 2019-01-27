Share:

KARACHI - Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that the prime minister has approved bringing three Safari trains on tracks while 20 freight trains would also be on track by year end to improve railways revenue.

Addressing a press conference at a local hotel on Saturday, he said that Thal Express would also start soon to facilitate the passengers of the areas from Multan to Bhakkar connecting Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu and Layya.

We will also launch a VVIP train named Jinnah Express by March 23, he said.

“Trains that were set ablaze after death of Benazir Bhutto will also be made functional,” said the minister who added that the railways employees would also be directed to improve cleanliness in trains and serving procedures.

Sheikh Rasheed said that he would personally travel by train from February 1 and would also have his office in Karachi.

“We will also shift freight trains headquarters of Pakistan Railways to Karachi,” he said and added that they have inaugurated a second freight train from Karachi yesterday that would run on daily basis.

Divulging details over removing encroachments from KCR track, the railways minister said that out of 43 kilometer encroachment on the track, they had cleared 13 kilometer.

“9.5 kilometers encroached area is cleared from district west and three kilometer from district central,” informed the minister.

Speaking on political issues, Shiekh Rasheed said that he would remain committed with Imran Khan in god or bad but the decision to appoint Shehbaz Sharif as public accounts committee chairman is unfortunate.

“How a person who is in the roots of corruption could get rid the country from this menace,” he said and added that those eyeing an NRO would not get it from Imran Khan. The minister further requested the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to hold the corrupt accountable for their crimes.

“People want to get rid of the corrupt. The people voted for Imran, and want to see the accountability of criminals.”

“This country would have been bankrupt but Prime Minister Imran Khan has saved the nation by approaching friendly countries for aid.”

Rasheed also announced that a huge amount of investment is expected from the Saudis, which will “surprise everyone”.