Rawalpindi - The first Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Inter-Club T20 tournament will begin today at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The final will be played on February 16. This was stated by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Malik Shahid Saleem at a press conference here on Saturday.

Providing details, RCCI President informed that there will be 76 teams and it will be played in six rounds. The first five rounds will be on knock out basis. The main purpose of this initiative was to promote healthy activities among the youth. It’s a part of RCCI key imitative “Glorious Rawalpindi” aiming to mainstream the positive image of the city included in different parts and segments, sports activities, beautification and revival of historical places of Rawalpindi. The tournament will also help to identify new emerging talent in the city.

The 20 days tournament is being organised in collaboration with city district government, sports and cricket associations.

RCCI President, representative from RDCA and district sports, pose for a group photo with Inter-club T-20 Tournament Trophy will be held today.