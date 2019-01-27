Share:

LAHORE - The Chughtai Institute of Pathology organised a seminar on “Diabetes and its diagnosis” in collaboration with the Pakistan Society of Chemical Pathologists on Saturday.

A group of renowned pathologists and health experts, including Dr Sajida Shaheen and Prof Dilawar Khan, delivered lectures on diagnosis of diabetes, its new procedure and role of lab for assessment of renal complications in diabetes.

A number of consultant pathologists, medical practitioners and students from various institutions attended the seminar that was aimed at improving diagnosis and raising general awareness about the disease so that steps could be taken in order to improve the quality of life of patients.