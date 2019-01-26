Share:

FAISALABAD - The small and medium enterprises (SME) sector must be provided easy access to cheap capital through stock exchange to grow and earn profit from the fast-growing economy of Pakistan. Addressing an awareness session, organised by the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Mian Tanveer Ahmed, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), said that Faisalabad is the third important industrial, business and commercial city of Pakistan. "Its economy is dominated by textile sector that was contributing 45% share to the total textile exports of the country," he said and added that it was also second city after Karachi in terms of revenue generation. Underlining the importance of Stock Exchange, he termed it a barometer to measure the economic strength of Pakistan and said that economists could easily determine the health of any economy through its stock exchange in addition to assessing future trends in a specific economy.

Naseer Javaid, Assistant Manager Operations Pakistan Stock Exchange, gave an overview of stock exchange in Pakistan, saying it has decided to open the doors of capital market on the SME sector. He said that the industry or commercial units with investment of Rs 200 million could appear on the main board of the stock exchange. He said that there are three million SMEs that are contributing 30 to 40% share to the GDP while their contribution to national export is around 25%.

Later, Senior Vice President Mian Tanveer Ahmed presented the FCCI shield to Naseer Javaid. Naseer also reciprocated by presenting a souvenir to Mian Tanveer.