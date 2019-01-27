Share:

LAHORE - Adsells, Meezan Bank, 3D Modeling, Descon, International Petrochemicals, Nestle, UBL Funds and Ibex Digital have reached the quarterfinals of Pepsi Presents Jotun T20 Cricket Gala 2019. In the last league round first match, UBL Funds overpowered Ibex Digital by 6 wickets. Batting first, Ibex Digital struck 119/10 while in reply, UBL chased the target losing 4 wickets. Ghulam Subhani grabbed 3/24 to bag man of the match award. In the second match of the day, Zameen.com defeated Nestle by 3 wickets. Nestle scored 145/10 and Zameen.com, in reply, reached home losing 7 wickets with Zohaib Nabi hitting 61 and emerging player of the match. In the third encounter, International Petrochemicals outsmarted Abacus by 56 runs. Int’l Petrochemicals hammered 166/5 and in reply, Abacus were all out for 110. Mubeeb Umer grabbed 5/27 to win man of the match award. In the fourth fixture, Berger Paints beat Finca Bank by 38 runs. Berger Paints posted 176/8 while in reply, Finca Bank could score 138/10. Khurram Ijaz clinched 6/36 to eanr player of the match award. In the fifth match, Meezan Bank outlasted Adsells by 5 wickets. Adsells slammed 146/10 while Meezan Bank replied strongly and lost just 5 wickets in their chase. In the sixth encounter, Descon registered 4-wicket win against 3D Modeling. Batting first, 3D Modeling thwarted 124/10 and in reply, Descon achieved the target losing 6 wickets. Waseem William (3/18) was named player of the match.–Staff Reporter