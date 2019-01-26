Share:

ATTOCK-Additional Sessions Judge Fateh Jang has awarded capital punishment to triple murder accused on Saturday. The accused was also awarded 10-year imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Khalid Mehmood had shot dead three women including his wife in Humak village in the jurisdiction of Bahtar police, 25km from district headquarters, about 10 years ago. Khalid Mehmood, r/o Mirza village, and welder by profession had a quarrel with his wife and other relative women over some family dispute. As a result, he became furious and shot dead his wife Uzma Bibi, Fehmeeda Bibi w/o Darya Khan (sister-in-law), Tasleem Bibi w/o M Riaz (aunt) while Abida Bibi a close relative was seriously injured. Khalid Mehmood who committed this heinous crime was later overpowered by the locals and handed over to police. Khalid Mehmood had also killed a woman some years ago in village Mirza and was imprisoned but was released after mediation.

PUBLIC PROBLEMS

FIXED AT OPEN COURT

Deputy Commissioner Ishratullah Khan Niazi has said that the purpose of holding open courts is to serve the masses nearest to their doorsteps. He said that it also aimed at improving performance of officials concerned and to minimise gap between the public and the government officers. He stated these remarks while addressing an open court at Fatima Jinnah Hall. On the occasion, officers of different departments were also present.

Ramazan Abdullah, r/o Mohala Mehmoodabad, informed the DC that police were humiliating him; and even the DPO was reluctant to listen to him as a police inspector M Niaz was misleading his seniors.

Wing Commander Muhammad Khan (retd) said that speed breakers were needed in Mohallah Muhammad Nagar to control accidents. A senior journalist, Qamaruddin said that because of low gas pressure majority was suffering. Muhammad Anees of Shakardara said that 90 percent population of the village was suffering from Hepatitis and its main reason was a large number of quacks working there. Chairman Attock Press Club apprised the Deputy Commissioner of press club issues. Deputy Commissioner assured the complainants that their grievances would be redressed and special action would be taken against the quacks. He said that on every Friday, open courts would be held at tehsil level to facilitate people.