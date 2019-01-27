Share:

Rawalpindi - Two people including a 10 year-old girl were killed while another man injured in firing incidents took place in different localities of the district, said sources on Saturday.

In the first incident, a 10 year old girl namely Aliza was killed when a furious gun battle broke out between two land grabber groups in village Sangral, within limits of Police Station (PS) Chontra.

The dead body of the deceased was moved to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for postmortem, sources said. A heavy contingent of police rushed to village Sangral to control the law and order situation.

According to a police officer, Aliza was returning from school when an armed clash took place between two groups on land dispute. “A bullet pierced into head of the girl that led to her sudden death,” he said.

He said the police have registered a case against the members of both groups on complaint of grandfather of deceased and begun investigation.

He said police managed to arrest three accused who were identified as Muhammad Fayyaz, Muhammad Suhail and Murad Gull. However, the three others accused namely Tauseef Ahmed, Sahadat and Ilyas obtained pre arrest bails from a court of law.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of Aliza was held at Sangral Village which was attended by politicians and other locals of the area.

On the other hand, police recovered a bullet riddled body of a man at Range Road and shifted it to DHQ for autopsy. Case was registered against unknown killers, a police spokesperson said. According to Race Course police, the man sustained five bullet injuries in his body. Further investigation is going on, the police said. In Kahuta, an unknown person opened firing in a snooker club at Narar Morr leaving a man injured critically. The victim was identified as Adnan Ahmed, who was rushed to THQ for medical treatment. A case was lodged against the unknown attacker by Kahuta police.