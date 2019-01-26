Share:

ISLAMABAD-The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has issued a circular to the directors of medical districts, government and private hospitals, doctors, pharmacists and assistant pharmacists to withdraw Zordyl Mouthwash, which is manufactured by Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar), due to the harmful impurities it contains.

The ministry took the decision after it reviewed the reports received from Saudi Arabia, which stated that the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) withdrew this product from the market, Khaleej Times reported.

The reports also stated that the product was withdrawn after testing confirmed that it contained impurities that are both harmful and contaminated with bacteria, which made it incompatible with the manufacturer's specifications.

Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing Sector, stated that the ministry will not overlook any abuses that may threaten human health and safety in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He said the circular called on the supplier to withdraw the above-mentioned product from the public and private health sectors, and it requested all health care practitioners not to use the product if they have it.

The circular also requested that all pharmacies stop dispensing the product and return it to the supplier.