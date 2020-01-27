Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan’s glitziest night of the year, the 4th edition of Hum Style Awards (HSA), honoured the best from Fashion, Film, Music and Television in front of a packed audience, where the stars danced, music was celebrated, cinema lauded and exciting young talent took home the coveted HSA statuette.

The night saw some thrilling performances as the audience waited to see who would take the coveted trophy home.

The red carpet was the most contemporary one that the country has seen to date, with giant screens welcoming guests and showcasing the event’s legacy, and a plethora of activities keeping guests engaged.

The evening began with the red carpet, which was glamorous albeit congested for the footfall it took. Actors, models, singers, designers and other artists dominated the space and spoke to the press while they were photographed from every possible angle.

The yearly awards celebrated the best in Pakistani television programming on HUM Network and appreciated the talented models, actors and musicians of Pakistan.

Hum TV’s President Sultana Siddiqui, who is the beacon behind the TV Network’s consistent efforts to redefine and re-articulate the entertainment propositions, said: “HSA reaffirms the network’s responsibility and commitment to support and laud the talents of both established and rising local talent. The HSA is an embodiment of this core philosophy because not only do we aim to highlight and applaud the highly accomplished work of myriad artists, but the enormous effort it takes to successfully put together and host such a spectacular extravaganza like the Hum Style Awards each year demonstrates our unquestionably strong commitment to excellence in representing the entertainment industry.”

This year’s HSA was co-hosted by Adnan Siddiqui and the lovely Aamina Sheikh along with actor/director Usman Mukhtar whose combined magical stage chemistry and banter was sure to sustainably energize the evening’s proceedings.

Adnan Siddiqui hosting was phenomenal he successfully managed to bring the wow factor in the show.

The show opened with a marvellous rap performance by the dynamic rap duo Young Stunners. It set the mood for the night.

Zara Noor Abbas is a diva and is very well known for her amazing dancing skills. The actress set the stage on fire with her incredible performances on old melody songs.

Any award night is incomplete without a power-packed performance by Ahsan Khan, and well, HSA was no different as the superstar took over the stage with his super energetic performance and his hooked steps. Sara Loren performed with Ahsan and mesmerised the audience.

President HUM Network Sultana Siddiqui gave Timeless beauty Award to actor Reema Khan for her contributions to Pakistani cinema. It was heartening to see the whole audience giving her standing ovation.

The finale dance performance of the evening was given by power couple Farhan Saeed and UrwaHocane. Their chemistry was palpable and sizzling and literally set the stage on fire.

The man who stole the show was AbrarulHaq, who showed his star power by performing his hit songs. He got everyone in the audience chilling with enthusiasm, proceeded by rowdy crowd and huge applauds.

The PR of the entire event was well managed by Take II.

Winners list

Best model male: Aimal Khan

Best model female: Zara Abid

Rising star: MushkKaleem and Hamza Khan Bande

Hair and makeup artist of the year: QasimLiaquat

Best photographer of the year: Alee Hassan

Most stylish performer: AsimAzhar

Designer of the year demi couture: Zaheer Abbas

Most stylish actor film female: Kiran Malik and

Mahira Khan

Most stylish actor film male: AhadRaza Mir

Most stylish sports personality: Hajra Khan

Best retail brand: Chapter 2

Designer of the year - Pret Wear: Sara Shahid from Sublime

Best interior designer: UzmaMirza

Designer of the year Lawn: Zara ShahJahan

Designer of the year bridal: ShehlaChatoor

Designer of the year Menswear: Ismail Farid

Style icon: Ayesha Omar

Most Stylish Actor Television –Female: Sonya Hussayn

Most Stylish Actor Television – Male: MeekalZulfiqar

Timeless beauty award- Reema Khan