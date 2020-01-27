Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s longest serving No 1 Aqeel Khan took sweet revenge from his nemesis as he outplayed Muzammil Murtaza in men’s singles final to clinch the 5th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament trophy here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex on Sunday.

Serena Hotels Manager Marketing Hussain Odhwani graced the occasion as chief guest and Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan was the guest of honour while dignitaries, tennis lovers and parents also came in huge numbers to witness the quality tennis on offer.

Salim Saifullah appreciated the role of Serena Hotels in promotion of tennis in collaboration with the PTF and also lauded both the sponsors and the organisers for conducting such an excellent event. He also praised the role of media for promotion of sports in Pakistan and especially tennis and hoped that the joint efforts will continue to further uplift the game.

It was pride on stake for tennis king, Aqeel Khan, who had lost two back-to-back finals against No 2 Muzammil Murtaza, and in the end, Aqeel succeeded in proving the point that he is still by far the best in the country. In the first set, Aqeel looked more aggressive and composed than Muzammil and played superb shots, powerful hits and back hands to put immense pressure on his opponent, which helped him take the first set 6-3 in 32 minutes.

In the second set, Muzammil was looking more agile and determined but Aqeel was fully focussed on the task ahead. Both the players displayed world class tennis during the entire second set and matched fire-with-fire till the end as both managed to hold onto their respective serves. Muzammil had twice chances of breaking Aqeel in the 12th game, but Aqeel somehow managed to hold his serve to force the second set into the tie break, where he broke both Muzammil’s serve to win the second set 7-6 (4) to land the title. Soon after title triumph against Muzammil, Aqeel celebrated his victory like a lion and received a huge round of applause from the entire crowd.

In boys U-18 final, top seed and Davis Cupper Muhammad Shoaib simply outclassed Zalan Khan in straight sets, winning the final and title by 6-3, 6-2. Bilal Asim won the boys U-14 singles title after edging out Ahmed Nail in tough battle, which he won 6-4, 7-6(4). M Huzaifa Khan/Hamid Israr won the boys U-14 doubles title after beating Haider Ali Rizwan/Hussnain Ali Rizwan 4-1, 4-1. Hussnain Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) won the boys & girls U-12 title by beating Hamza Roman 2-4, 4-2, 4-2. Hamza Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) clinched the U-10 boys & girls singles title by beating Haniya Minhas 5-4(2), 4-2.