Lahore - Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observed India’s Republic Day (January 26) as Black Day on Sunday to impress upon the world to take notice of India’s continued denial of right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

Call for observance of the Black Day was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum.

The day was marked with a complete strike in occupied Kashmir and anti-India demonstrations and rallies in world capitals.

This year, the observance of the Black Day was also aimed at registering protest against the continued lockdown of occupied Kashmir imposed by India for the past almost six months.

Protest rallies and demonstrations will also be held in Pakistan and Azad Kashmi.

The Kashmir Centre Lahore observed the Black Day and organised a rally against Indian atrocities in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at the Lahore Press Club.

A number of civil society members and workers of different political parties participated in the rally and chanted slogans against India.

The protesters were wearing black ribbons to record their protest against India, and black balloons were also released into the air.

Several speakers urged the international community to prove their pro-democratic stance by intervening in the Kashmir issue and by taking action against lockdown and curfew in the held Valley, imposed by the undemocratic Indian government.

MPA Farzana Butt, In-charge Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell, Lahore Wing, Sajid Mehmood and several provincial and Kashmiri leaders addressed the rally.

In AJK, protest rallies were held while black flags were raised at all the district headquarters including Muzaffarabad to condemn the atrocities in the held valley.

A protest rally organized by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir in Muzaffarabad was participated by President Pakistan People’s Party AJK chapter Chaudhary Latif Akbar, other political leaders of different political parties and a large number of citizens holding black flags and banners inscribed with anti-India slogans.

The rally marched from the district complex in the middle of the city to UN observers office at Domel. The participants were chanting slogans against the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and demanding right to self determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as pledged by the United Nations Security Council.