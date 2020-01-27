Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said the business environment in the province was highly conducive and business pursuits were increasing due to business-friendly policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. Talking to a delegation of young entrepreneurs led by Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman Sheikh Muhammad Imran here, the CM said the provincial government had increased ease and facilitations for doing business, as file work regarding industrialisation and investment had been disposed of expeditiously and there was no hindrance at any stage.

Buzdar said that 10 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) were being set up for promoting industrial sector and approval for six SEZs had been granted, asserting, “Quaid-i-Azam Apparel Park near Lahore will be inaugurated in March 2020.” Special incentives were being provided for setting up industries in the SEZs, while old industrial estates would also be upgraded, besides provision of all possible facilitaties to investors and industrialists, he added.

The CM said that new industrial policy would prove to be a game-changer for the industry in Punjab and 1.5 million skilled persons would have vast employment opportunities in the next few years. Industrial units, being set up along Ferozpur Road, would be regulated as per rules. “We will also review linking Lahore-Sialkot Motorway with Gujranwala,” he promised.

The chief minister advised the young businessmen to come forward and invest in Punjab, assuring that the PTI government would extend all-out support to them.

Young entrepreneurs complimented Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for accomplishing commendable work in a short span of time, adding that they stood beside the government for promoting investment in the province.