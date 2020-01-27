Share:

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak says conspiracies against the government have been foiled and strict action would be taken against those found guilty of violating the party discipline.

Addressing a ceremony in Nowshera, he said conspiracies against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government have been foiled and affairs in Punjab and Balochistan would also be settled soon.

Pervez Khattak said on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, leaders of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement and members of parliament have been invited to hold talks on the concerned issues that would bring PTM into the mainstream.

He said grievances should be discussed with party leaders instead of highlighting them in media.