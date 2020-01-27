Share:

PESHAWAR - A police personnel was martyred and three others were injured in two separate bomb explosions in Salarzai tehsil of Bajaur tribal district Sunday evening.

Officials of the security forces and police told that both the explosions had occurred in Dara area, a hilly locality of Salarzai tehisl. They said that personnel of Bajaur police and security forces were on routine patrolling in the area when the blasts occurred.

They said that one personnel of police was martyred in the blasts while three others, including two personnel of security forces and one police official were injured. The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Khar for treatment, from where an injured (FC man) was later airlifted to a hospital in Peshawar due to his critical condition.

The security forces have launched a search operation in the region after the incidents.