SARGODHA -Two persons including a woman were murdered in an incident of firing in Shahpur city police limits.

Police spokesman said that Muhammad Javed resident of village Noon Jageer Tehsil Shahpur married with Fouzia Bibi d/o Khadim Hussain against the will of her parents; on the day of incident the accused father Khadim Hussain along with his brother Nazar Muhammad have allegedly shot dead both Javed and Fouzia and fled from the scene.

Bodies were handed over the families after postmortem. DPO Ammara Ather took notice of the incident of murder and set police team headed by DSP Circle Shahpur to arrest the accused.

PO with head money arrested

Police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) from Sajjid Shaheed police limits.

Police spokesman said Sunday that a proclaimed offender Muhammad Usman alias Chitta was wanted to Faisal Abad police in different cases i.e. terrorism, robbery and attempt of murder since 2011. Punjab government had announced head money Rs. 2, 00,000 for the arrest of proclaimed offender Muhammad Usman. Police have also recovered illegal weapons from the PO.