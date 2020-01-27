Share:

LAHORE - Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad has been appointed as Vice Chancellor, University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore for a period of four years.

Earlier, Prof Nasim was working as Professor in the Department of Theriogenology, UVAS. He served as first pro-Vice Chancellor and Director of the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC),

Dean Faculties of Veterinary Science and Life Sciences Business Management, Director Research and External

Linkages and Chairman Department of Theriogenology, UVAS.

He was recipient of “Sitara-i-Imtiaz” Presidential Civil Award, Best University Teacher Award by the Higher Education Commission. He had won PARC Scientist of

the Year 1999 Award and Research Productivity Award (three times) from the Pakistan Council for Science and Technology.

Prof Nasim is PhD in Reproductive Physiology from the West Virginia University, USA.