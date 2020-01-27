Share:

MELBOURNE - Roger Federer put behind the demons of his last match to overcome an inspired Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday. In less than 48 hours after pulling out an epic five-set win over John Millman, the No.3 seed Federer dropped the opening set of his round four clash versus Fucsovics. Courtesy the win, Federer advanced to his 15th Australian Open quarterfinal in Melbourne.

But the 20-time Grand Slam champ quickly turned things around to seize the momentum in his own favour as he played some breathtaking tennis and put on a show for the capacity crowd present at the Rod Laver arena. It was the 101st victory at Melbourne Park for Federer who will now face Tennys Sandgren. The 28-year-old Sandgren, the last American man remaining in the men’s draw produced an upset as he defeated No. 12 seed Fabio Fognini, 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-4, in three hours, 27 minutes.

In the other men’s singles matches, defending champion Novak Djokovic also booked a place in the last eight with a win over Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman. Hunting for his record-extending title, Djokovic crushed the 14th seed 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to book an 11th appearance in the quarters at Melbourne Park. The Serb will now take on big-serving Milos Raonic in the next round. Raonic defeated 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 to reach the last eight for the fourth time in his career. “I’ve got to be ready for missiles coming from his side of the net,” said Djokovic, the 16-time Grand Slam winner.

In the women’s singles matches, world number one Ashleigh Barty also fought her way into the quarterfinals. The local favourite had some nervy moments against American Alison Riske, dropping the second set and briefly losing her way before recovering to win 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Coco Gauff dream run at the Melbourne Park ended in tears after her quest to become the Open era’s youngest Grand Slam winner came screeching to a halt. Gauff lost her fourth-round match against fellow American Sofia Kenin 6-7 (5/7) 3-6, 0-6. Kenin, already on the best Grand Slam run of her career, next faces Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, who beat China’s Wang Qiang to become the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Wang stunned Serena Williams in the third round but the 27th seed ran out of steam against Jabeur. She fought back from a break down in the first set to win 7-6 (7/4), 6-1. Jabeur, the highest-ranked Arab woman in history – she reached a career-high 51 last year – is the first Tunisian woman to win a main-draw match at the Australian Open.