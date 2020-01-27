Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) under the supervision of its Director General Irfan Memon raided a production unit on Sheikhpura road near Dosako chowk and confiscated more than 4000kg unwholesome food.

Meanwhile, the authority sealed factory for manufacturing substandard and unhygienic biscuits and snacks along with over poor cleanliness arrangements.

This was informed by PFA Director General Irfan Memon while talking to media persons. He said that biscuits were being produced.

with expired food ingredients while team witnessed the usage of rusty vessels, stagnant water in the production area, poor storage system, an abundance of insects and non-compliance of instructions.

The factory was failed to produce a food license and record. PFA team had confiscated 3000kg ready food,

1000kg raw material, banaspati ghee, artificial sweeteners, chemicals and loose non-food graded colours.

Irfan Memon said that substandard biscuits and snacks were supplied on the local shops in the adjacent areas of Lahore but PFA unearthed the factory after hectic efforts by its vigilance cell.