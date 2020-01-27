Share:

The provincial government has decided to waive more than 100 different taxes and fees imposed on small businesses as part of relief for small businesses and traders allowing them to engage in more trade activities in an attempt to ensure massive relief to investors. Addressing at a conference titled K-P, The Gateway to Pakistan’s Economic Prosperity” in Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts to promote a business-friendly environment in the province have proved to be instrumental in taking the tax-related decision.

Association of Certified Chartered Accountants Pakistan organised the conference. The Minister emphasized that the provincial government has the vision to make K-P a business-friendly province of the country. He hailed next fiscal year 2020-21 to be ‘poster-year’ for significant uplift in terms of ‘ease of doing business.’

In the previous year, the provincial finance minister said, they had waived taxes on services in 29 of all 58 categories. He added that during the current year, the provincial government aims to withdraw over 100 different local government fees and taxes in the ongoing financial year. He further clarified that the the provincial government will further simplify the tax regime in the upcoming year’s fiscal budget.