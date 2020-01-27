Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday said that the government would equip the Customs with all necessary resources as the department had a greater role in imports and exports.

He made this assurance while speaking as the chief guest in the narcotics bulldozing and burning ceremony held in connection with the World Customs Day here at Wagha border.

At the ceremony, the seized narcotics worth millions of rupees were burnt to ashes and bulldozed, while selected Customs officers and officials were also presented shields as memento to their best performance.

Chief Collector Zeba Azhar, Collector Ahmed Rauf, Collector (Customs Multan) Muhammad Saleem, Collector Basit Masood Abbasi, overseas Pakistani Raja Muhammad Mazhar and others were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar congratulated the Customs officers and officials for enhancing revenues by 60 per cent and reducing smuggling ratio by 115 per cent when compared with past figures.

The governor observed that Pakistan’s economy could further be strengthened not in years but in months, if smuggling was curbed completely. Pakistan Customs had paramount importance in Pakistan’s economy and its performance was commendable, he said and added that Customs also has very crucial role in achieving the country’s revenue targets.

He said that provision of best facilities to foreigners and overseas Pakistan was a must and Customs authorities should perform its responsibilities in a better manner and improve image of Customs department. “We have to improve service delivery system through modern technology, as number of people coming to Pakistan has doubled during one and half years,” he added.

He was of the view that Customs is the face of Pakistan as it builds first impression about Pakistan in one’s mind, who comes to Pakistan, asserting that people did not want to face any difficulty at Customs, and overseas Pakistani must be treated in a best possible manner.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was resolving the public issues with all sincerity and its basic agenda was economic development and enhancement of exports.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and European Parliament Vice President Fabio Massimo Castaldo contacted over the issue of Kashmir and Anti Muslims Law CAA in India. He contacted with the members of European Parliament who were now bearing fruit as 154 members had signed the resolution against controversial Citizenship Act of India in the European Parliament and the resolution would be presented in European Parliament for approval at Brussels during current week.

According to a handout issued by Governor House here Sunday, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar contacted European Parliament Vice President Fabio Massimo Castaldo. After the meetings between Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and dozens of European Parliament members during November and December 2019 as well as European Parliament Vice President Fabio Massimo Castaldo’s visit to Pakistan, around 154 European Parliament members under the leadership of European Parliament Vice President Fabio Massimo Castaldo prepared a resolution against controversial Citizenship Act of India, and worst violations of human rights of Indian Muslims and people of occupied Kashmir.

This resolution is a major success of Pakistan against India on diplomatic front. In his statement in this regard, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the resolution would be presented in the European Parliament for approval on Thursday this week. “I am in constant liaison with European Parliament Vice President Fabio Massimo Castaldo and other member of European Parliament for passage of this resolution.

I am sure that In Sha Allah, this resolution will be passed and real face of India once again be exposed to the world community,” he maintained. There is no doubt in it that controversial Indian Citizenship Act is the worst human rights violation and tantamount to carnage of humanity.

Every Pakistan till his last drop of blood is standing with his brethren in occupied Kashmir and Indian Muslims. European Parliament Vice President Fabio Massimo Castaldo assured me that European Parliament will not keep mum over atrocities being perpetrated against Kashmiris and Indian Muslims, and India will be forced to ensure provision of basic human rights to Indian Muslims and Kashmiris and give an end to tyrannies immediately.