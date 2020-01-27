Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Disaster Management Authority is taking precautionary measures to prevent the coronavirus in the country. In this regard, Authority decided to import three more thermal scanners. The NDMA spokesman said that the decision to import the scanners has been made owing to increasing threats of coronavirus and they would soon reach the country. He said the imported scanners will be made available at the airports in Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore. The outbreak of a new virus that has so far killed 14 people in China and infected over 800, SAPM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Friday that the country lacks the facility to detect the deadly coronavirus. He said in a statement that samples of suspected cases will be sent to international labs for testing. He said specific virology labs have the necessary equipment to diagnose such viral diseases. The SAPM said samples would be referred to labs of three countries, including China and Holland until the labs with facility to detect the coronavirus are established in the country. He assured that the facility will be made available in two weeks. China’s National Health Commission earlier said 830 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed so far and 25 people had died as of Thursday. Most of the cases are in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus is believed to have originated late last year.