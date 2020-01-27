Share:

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE - Around 172 IBA test qualified candidates served offer orders for the posts of JST and ECT on Sunday.

In this regard a ceremony was organised by Literacy Department here at the Govt Campus. Madrasah High School Naushehro Feroze, Ex-Sindh Minister for Law, Pakistan People’s Party Shaheed Benazirabad President Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar was the chief guest on the occasion.

Among others, Members of the National Assembly Syed Abrar Hussain Shah, Mumtaz Chandio, Shahnaz Ansari, Heer Soho, Deputy Commissioner Captain (r) Bilal Shahid Rao, DEO Noor Ahmed Solangi were also present at the occasion.