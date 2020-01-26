Share:

IRAQ - Iraqi security forces have moved against the main anti-government protest site in central Baghdad. They fired live ammunition and tear gas as they began removing tents and concrete barriers near Tahrir Square and a bridge across the Tigris river, eyewitnesses say. Several people are reported to have been injured in Saturday’s clashes. Protesters have for months held anti-government demonstrations and camped in the capital. Saturday’s violence comes a day after a separate massive rally in Baghdad against the presence of US forces in the country. Many protesters in that rally were supporters of powerful Iraqi Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who had called a million of people to join Friday’s march. The US killing of the top Iranian military commander, Gen QasemSoleimani, on 3 January at Baghdad airport has fuelled tensions. Iran responded on 8 January to Gen Soleimani’s assassination by carrying out a ballistic missile attack on two airbases housing US forces in Iraq. A Pentagon spokesman has said that 34 US service members had suffered traumatic brain injuries. Hours after the strike, Iran’s armed forces fired two missiles at a Ukrainian passenger plane over Iran’s capital, Tehran, by mistake, killing all 176 people on board.