ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has retrieved three soft shell turtles from illegal possession of a resident of sector G-9/3.

An IWMB team, during its ongoing crackdown against illegal wildlife trade raided a house in the federal capital where the soft shell turtles were found in unauthorised possession of a person, Assistant Director IWMB Sakhwat Ali told APP on Wednesday. The turtles, captured from the wild, were bought by the accused from an online outlet, he added.

The trade of such species being captured from the wild was completely banned under the section 14 (1) Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and management) Ordinance, 1979.

An FIR was lodged with the SHO of Police Station Kohsar to initiate legal action against the accused at the earliest.