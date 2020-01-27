Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jam Kamal Khan will not be removed as the Balochistan Chief Minister, the ruling alliance announced yesterday.

Speaking at a news conference here with Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri and Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that the issues between the coalition partners had been resolved.

“Everybody is satisfied with the performance of Jam Kamal. He is our party leader and performing well. Jam Kamal will continue as CM Balochistan,” he said.

Sanjrani said that there was no rift in the ruling alliance and the government was being run smoothly.

Last week, Abdul Qudddus Bizenjo had submitted a privilege motion against CM Jam Kamal Khan.

A privilege motion is submitted whenever a lawmaker feels that the privilege of any member or committee has been breached.

Reports suggested that CM Kamal might face a revolt from within his own Balochistan Awami Party after Bizenjo claimed that the party lawmakers had lost their trust in the CM. “We no longer trust the chief minister,” Bizenjo had said.

The Senate chairman said Bizenjo had been requested for a meeting to address his concerns and “today the issue stands resolved.”

To a question, he said his party was in majority and if someone moved a no-confidence motion against the chief minister in Balochistan Assembly “We will face it.”

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo thanked the party leaders for listening to his concerns and giving assurance to address them.

He acknowledged the role of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, saying that whenever there was any issue in Balochistan, Sanjrani came forward for its resolution.

He expressed the confidence that the committee would attentively listen to the concerns of Balochistan Awami Party members and address them. “We want strong Pakistan and Balochistan by moving forward for betterment of the province.”

Pervez Khattak said that difference of opinion within the party was not a new thing, and if there was an issue, it was resolved amicably.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted a committee to meet with allied parties and remove their concerns.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s governments in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were working in a smooth manner and all confronted political issues had been tackled effectively.

Khattak said disciplinary action would be taken against whosoever violated the party discipline.