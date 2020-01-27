Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Sunday Lahore has become safer than London and Paris. Talking to media at the Lahore Press Club, he said the provincial capital has turned into a centre of positive activities. Talking about reported rifts within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ranks, he said the party leadership will address legitimate complaints of disgruntled parliamentarians. It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Lahore on a day-long tour to meet enraged party MNAs and MPAs. A wide-ranging discussion on various political and administrative issues will likely take place during his stay in Lahore. His visit comes in the wake of reports that some disgruntled PTI lawmakers have formed a forward bloc in the Punjab Assembly over non-fulfilment of their demands. The forward bloc has reportedly been joined by a large number of members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) belonging to South and Central Punjab. Sources revealed that the bloc comprises of 30 lawmakers.